Philippines Purchases Total of 17Mln COVID-19 Vaccines From AstraZeneca - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Philippines authorities with the participation of private companies have signed an agreement to acquire a total of 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, media reported Thursday.

On Thursday, the Philippine government along with the country's local government units (LGUs) signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to secure additional doses of coronavirus vaccine. In November, the Philippines government purchased the first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, consisting of 2.6 million doses.

According to CNN Philippines, about 300 companies and 39 LGUs teamed up to purchase the second batch of around 14.

4 million doses.

In an earlier media briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that some of the doses were expected to be delivered around July.

The Philippines food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still reviewing AstraZeneca's application for the emergency use of its vaccines in the country, according to the news broadcaster.

Meanwhile, the Philippines FDA approved the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier in January, the Philippines National Task Force said that the country was planning to acquire 148 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine with the aim to inoculate at least half of its over 100 million population this year.