Open Menu

Philippines Races To Reach Stranded As Storm's Death Toll Rises

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Philippines races to reach stranded as storm's death toll rises

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Philippine rescuers raced Thursday to reach residents stranded by fast-rising floodwaters after torrential rains from Tropical Storm Trami submerged villages and killed more than 20 people.

Schools and government offices were shuttered across the northern Philippines as the storm made landfall on the country's main island of Luzon after first paving a trail of destruction south of the capital.

"The rain is not stopping, so the floods are going up fast. We have received countless reports asking for rescue," Batangas province rescue official April Serrano told AFP.

A hospital in the Batangas town of Lemery, about 97 kilometres (60 miles) south of Manila, was forced to turn away patients as its wards and emergency rooms were flooded, according to the provincial health office.

On Luzon's western coast, a surge warning was raised in Pangasinan province at around 2 pm (0600 GMT), with officials estimating waves could reach as high as two metres (6.

6 feet).

In the hardest-hit Bicol region's Naga city and Nabua municipality, rescuers were using boats to reach residents stranded on rooftops.

"They are seeking assistance through (Facebook) posts and that's how we learned about them," Bicol police spokeswoman Luisa Calubaquib told AFP.

"As of 7 am, we have 20 dead (throughout the Bicol region)," regional police chief Brigadier-General Andre Dizon told reporters Thursday morning, attributing most of the deaths to drowning and landslides.

According to a national weather service advisory issued at 2 pm, the storm's eye was passing over the Ilocos region with maximum sustained wind speeds of 95 kilometres per hour at the centre and gusts as high as 115 kph.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm Police Facebook Naga Batangas Manila Philippines April National University From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

1 hour ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

2 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

3 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

14 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

14 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

14 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

14 hours ago

More Stories From World