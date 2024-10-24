Philippines Races To Reach Stranded As Storm's Death Toll Rises
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Philippine rescuers raced Thursday to reach residents stranded by fast-rising floodwaters after torrential rains from Tropical Storm Trami submerged villages and killed more than 20 people.
Schools and government offices were shuttered across the northern Philippines as the storm made landfall on the country's main island of Luzon after first paving a trail of destruction south of the capital.
"The rain is not stopping, so the floods are going up fast. We have received countless reports asking for rescue," Batangas province rescue official April Serrano told AFP.
A hospital in the Batangas town of Lemery, about 97 kilometres (60 miles) south of Manila, was forced to turn away patients as its wards and emergency rooms were flooded, according to the provincial health office.
On Luzon's western coast, a surge warning was raised in Pangasinan province at around 2 pm (0600 GMT), with officials estimating waves could reach as high as two metres (6.
6 feet).
In the hardest-hit Bicol region's Naga city and Nabua municipality, rescuers were using boats to reach residents stranded on rooftops.
"They are seeking assistance through (Facebook) posts and that's how we learned about them," Bicol police spokeswoman Luisa Calubaquib told AFP.
"As of 7 am, we have 20 dead (throughout the Bicol region)," regional police chief Brigadier-General Andre Dizon told reporters Thursday morning, attributing most of the deaths to drowning and landslides.
According to a national weather service advisory issued at 2 pm, the storm's eye was passing over the Ilocos region with maximum sustained wind speeds of 95 kilometres per hour at the centre and gusts as high as 115 kph.
