Philippines Ready For Humanitarian Cooperation With Russia On Afghanistan - Diplomat

Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:18 PM

The Philippines is ready to cooperate with Russia on Afghanistan to resolve humanitarian problems, charge d'affaires ad interim in Moscow Robert Ferrer said in an interview with Sputnik

"What we are interested in is what Russia will do. We followed very closely your president's [Vladimir Putin] announcements on Afghanistan. The fact that you still have an envoy there in Kabul and your embassy is still open means Russia can do a lot of good for what is going on in Afghanistan. We are very keenly following your statements and policy ... There are still Filipinos there in Afghanistan. We would be very willing to continue partnering with Russia on humanitarian issues, not just health," Ferrer said.

Many citizens of the Philippines lost their lives in Afghanistan over the recent years in rocket attacks and bombings, the diplomat recalled.

"We have also suffered. At the same time, there were so many Filipinos working for private contractors in Afghanistan even if it is a restricted employment country ... Filipinos worked there and they benefited from it, they had very good salaries. Now we pulled them out thanks to the partners of the Philippines, the US and other countries allies. That has gone successfully, there are still a few [Filipinos] left in Afghanistan, in Kabul, I do not know their status right now," Ferrer concluded.

