Philippines Ready to Purchase More Arms from Russia - Foreign Affairs Minister

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The Philippines is ready to purchase additional arms from Russia in the future to support the country's efforts to overcome consequences of possible natural disasters and catastrophes, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodoro Locsin told Sputnik.

"Well, who knows. The army always wants more.

We basically use the army for catastrophes, relief... and we would need more," Locsin told Sputnik on Friday when asked whether the Philippines plans to buy additional arms from Russia. "But the COVID(-19) thing has eaten all our budgets. A third of my budget was taken away and so did everybody including the armed forces. If we have the money, I can see it happening."