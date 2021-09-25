UrduPoint.com

Philippines Ready To Purchase More Arms From Russia - Foreign Affairs Minister

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 05:10 AM

Philippines Ready to Purchase More Arms from Russia - Foreign Affairs Minister

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The Philippines is ready to purchase additional arms from Russia in the future to support the country's efforts to overcome consequences of possible natural disasters and catastrophes, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodoro Locsin told Sputnik.

"Well, who knows. The army always wants more.

We basically use the army for catastrophes, relief... and we would need more," Locsin told Sputnik on Friday when asked whether the Philippines plans to buy additional arms from Russia. "But the COVID(-19) thing has eaten all our budgets. A third of my budget was taken away and so did everybody including the armed forces. If we have the money, I can see it happening."

Related Topics

Army Russia Budget Buy Philippines Money All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

4 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

5 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

4 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

4 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.