Philippines Records 224 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 12,900 Amid Easing Of Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Philippines Records 224 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 12,900 Amid Easing of Lockdown

The Philippines has registered 224 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours amid the start of gradual relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the statistics provided by the country's Department of Health (DOH) showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Philippines has registered 224 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours amid the start of gradual relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the statistics provided by the country's Department of Health (DOH) showed on Tuesday.

The DOH stated that, as of Tuesday, the total COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 12,942. Over the past day, six people died taking the overall number of fatalities to 837. The number of new recoveries is 114 with 2,843 patients recovered in total since the start of the outbreak.

Last week, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease would be eased in most parts of the country, but the movement restrictions in the capital region around the cities of Manila and Cebu, and the Laguna province would be extended until May 31.

As part of quarantine relaxation measures, many enterprises and businesses, including shopping malls, were allowed to reopen and stay-at-home orders in several regions of the country were withdrawn.

