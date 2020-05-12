Philippines Registers 264 New COVID-19 Cases Over 24 Hours, Majority in Manila - Ministry

A further 264 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Philippines over the past 24 hours on Tuesday by the country's Department of Health, the majority of which were reported in the National Capital Region around Manila on the same day as the government extended lockdown measures in three urban areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A further 264 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Philippines over the past 24 hours on Tuesday by the country's Department of Health, the majority of which were reported in the National Capital Region around Manila on the same day as the government extended lockdown measures in three urban areas.

The latest daily increase to the case total is slightly below the 292 new cases announced by public health officials on Monday. However, the day-on-day increase in the death toll went from seven on Monday to 25.

According to the Department of Health, 165 of the new cases were reported in the National Capital Region, and 74 were reported in Region 7, an area of territory that includes the city of Cebu.

Earlier in the day, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that while lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease would be eased in most parts of the country, the restrictions would be extended until May 31 in the capital, Laguna province and Cebu.

In total, 11,350 cases of the disease have been reported in the Philippines since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 751 people. The total number of people who have been discharged after contracting the disease now stands at 2,106.