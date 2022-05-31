Philippines Registers 282% Increase in Dengue Fever Cases on Negros Island - Reports

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Negros Occidental province part of the northwestern half of the large island of Negros in the Philippines has registered a 282% increase in the incidence of dengue fever from May 15 to May 21 compared to the same period last year, national media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Negros Occidental province part of the northwestern half of the large island of Negros in the Philippines has registered a 282% increase in the incidence of dengue fever from May 15 to May 21 compared to the same period last year, national media reported on Tuesday.

As of May 21, 657 cases of dengue fever with five deaths were recorded in the province since the beginning of the year, Philippine news Agency said, citing the PHO.

"Our PHO is aware of the situation and taking remedial measures, mostly reminding people to keep our surroundings clean," Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said, adding that the rise in cases is part of a three-year cycle when a surge in the number of the mosquito-borne disease is observed.

Last week, the Philippine authorities also announced an outbreak of dengue fever in the city of Zamboanga, which is located on the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines.

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted by mosquito bites. It is widespread in Southeast Asia. According to the World Health Organization, there is no treatment for dengue, and the vaccine for this fever can only be applied to already infected people.