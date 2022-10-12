Philippines Registers Increased Activity of Bulusan Volcano - Seismology Institute

Philippine seismologists announced on Wednesday an increase in the activity of the Bulusan volcano, recording 126 weak and shallow volcanic earthquakes in its vicinity and crater area per day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Philippine seismologists announced on Wednesday an increase in the activity of the Bulusan volcano, recording 126 weak and shallow volcanic earthquakes in its vicinity and crater area per day.

"The Bulusan Volcano Network (BVN) has recorded a total of 126 weak and shallow (0-5 kilometers (0-3 miles) deep) volcanic earthquakes since 5:00 AM yesterday, 11 October 2022 (21:00 GMT, Monday). Most of these events occurred in the northwestern sector and the summit area of Bulusan and are attributed to rock-fracturing processes within the edifice," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

Soil deformation, an increase in the springs' carbon dioxide concentration and water temperature were noticed in addition to underground fluctuations, while residents of some nearby villages detected a sulfurous smell, the statement read.

In this regard, the institute raised the volcano's alert status from level 0 to 1, which means that it is forbidden to approach the volcano closer than 4 kilometers, due to the danger of a sudden eruption.

Pilots of civilian aircraft are advised to avoid flights near Bulusan, which in June threw steam and ash plumes to an altitude of up to 750 meters (0.5 mile), the institute noted.

Bulusan is located on the island of Luzon in the Philippine province of Sorsogon. Like Indonesia, the Philippines are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where almost 90% of the planet's nearly 1,500 known volcanoes are located and 90% of all earthquakes occur.