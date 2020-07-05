UrduPoint.com
Philippines Registers Record 2,434 COVID-19 Cases In Single Day - Health Department

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Philippines Registers Record 2,434 COVID-19 Cases in Single Day - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The Philippines has registered a daily record of 2,434 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the outbreak, taking the total to 44,254, the country's Department of Health said on Sunday.

Public health authorities in the Philippines also reported seven new deaths resulting from complications related to the coronavirus disease.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 1,297. In the meantime, almost 12,000 patients have recovered.

The health agency explains the sudden spike in cases by the fact that lockdown measures continue to be eased in the country, and therefore contacts among the population increase.

Many non-essential businesses have been allowed to reopen since early June, although mass public gatherings are still banned.

