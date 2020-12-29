(@FahadShabbir)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines has approved the holding of phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica, a pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson corporation, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines has approved the holding of phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica, a pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson corporation, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday [Monday] we already approved one, this is the clinical trial application of Janssen. This has been given the go-signal by FDA," Domingo said at a briefing, as quoted by the Rappler news outlet.

The FDA chief added that the process may start in the "next few weeks" after the country's Department of Science hires volunteers and assigns areas for trials.

Three firms have made applications to conduct phase 3 clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, but China's Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals still require the approval of the regulator.

Janssen Pharmaceutica has completed the recruitment of approximately 45,000 participants for the phase 3 trials, which will be held in several countries. The interim results of the trials are expected in late January.