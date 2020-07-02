UrduPoint.com
Philippines Releases Over 15,000 Prisoners Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Law Enforcement Body

More than 15,000 prisoners have been released in the Philippines since mid-March in efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among the inmates, the country's Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) More than 15,000 prisoners have been released in the Philippines since mid-March in efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among the inmates, the country's Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Thursday.

"Over 15,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were released from jail facilities under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) from March 17 to June 22 as part of the government's decongestion program in light of the COVID-19 pandemic .

.. The majority of the released PDLs are elderly and those who committed light or bailable offenses," the DILG said in a press release.

It is added that detention centers in the Philippines are overcrowded, which makes it practically impossible for prisoners to comply with the rules of social distance and hygiene. As of Thursday, the BJMP prisons confirmed 783 COVID-19 cases among prisoners and 135 among personnel.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 38,805 cases and 1,274 coronavirus-related deaths.

