UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Reports 1,664 New COVID-19 Cases, Near 364,000 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:51 PM

Philippines reports 1,664 new COVID-19 cases, near 364,000 in total

The Philippines' Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,664 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total tally to 363,888

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,664 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total tally to 363,888.

The department said that 843 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 312,333.

The death toll climbed to 6,783 with 38 newly reported deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

The health department said it has tested over 4.21 million people nationwide. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

Related Topics

Philippines From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KIZAD named Best Middle East Free Zone for Large T ..

10 minutes ago

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon to be held under ausp ..

18 minutes ago

COAS visits areas at Chamb Sector along with LoC

22 minutes ago

7th Islamabad Literature Festival to commence from ..

4 minutes ago

PNCA to hold evening titled "Raagistan Live Classi ..

4 minutes ago

Strike of GHA, lawyers,Patwris continue till fulfi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.