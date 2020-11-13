Philippines reports 1,902 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,902 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 404,713

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,902 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 404,713.

The DOH said 506 more patients in the Philippines recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 362,903. The death toll climbed to 7,752 after 31 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Speaking at the 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit Thursday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said the COVID-19 pandemic was "the present generation's major challenge.

" He called on the members of the ASEAN to strengthen regional cooperation aimed at protecting public health while boosting sluggish economies.

"The path we must take is clear -- it is that of deeper engagement on vital issues that bind us together as one ASEAN Community," Duterte said.

"Our immediate priority is health security. We have to strengthen our health systems by ensuring the unimpeded supply of medical supplies and technologies, and by enhancing early warning systems for health emergencies."