Philippines reports 2,298 new COVID-19 infections

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing the total number to 385,400.

The DOH said 87 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 348,830. The death toll climbed to 7,269 after 32 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines saw a downward trend of COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson for the DOH said at an online media briefing on Monday, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks was 25 percent less than those recorded three to four weeks ago.

Citing DOH date, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the cases were averaging 2,517 per day three to four weeks ago, while in the past two weeks the average was down to 1,887.