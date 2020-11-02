UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Reports 2,298 New COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:39 PM

Philippines reports 2,298 new COVID-19 infections

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing the total number to 385,400

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing the total number to 385,400.

The DOH said 87 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 348,830. The death toll climbed to 7,269 after 32 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines saw a downward trend of COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson for the DOH said at an online media briefing on Monday, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks was 25 percent less than those recorded three to four weeks ago.

Citing DOH date, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the cases were averaging 2,517 per day three to four weeks ago, while in the past two weeks the average was down to 1,887.

Related Topics

Died Rosario Philippines Media From

Recent Stories

Man shot dead in Kasur

4 seconds ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

6 seconds ago

Earthquake death toll rises to 79 in Turkey

56 seconds ago

At least 50,000 take part in anti-France rally in ..

57 seconds ago

Global coronavirus death toll tops 1.2 million: AF ..

1 minute ago

Explosion at Kabul University leaves four injured: ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.