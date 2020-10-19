UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Reports 2,638 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Cases Near 360,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:43 PM

Philippines reports 2,638 new COVID-19 infections, total cases near 360,000

The Philippines' Department of Health on Monday reported 2,638 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 359,169

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health on Monday reported 2,638 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 359,169.

The department said 226 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 310,303. The death toll climbed to 6,675 after 26 more patients died from the viral disease.

The health department said it had tested over 4.13 million people so far in the country, which has a population of about 110 million.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia on Monday said that Metro Manila mayors want to keep the general community quarantine status in the capital until Dec.

31, but with eased business, travel, and curfew restrictions to revitalize the economy.

Garcia said the mayors will submit a recommendation to the inter-agency coronavirus task force, which will then present it to President Rodrigo Duterte for approval.

He said the task force also approved "in principle" the proposal of the Metro Manila mayors to shorten curfew hours in Metro Manila, except for one city, from midnight to 4:00 a.m. starting this week.

Duterte imposed in mid-March a strict lockdown in Metro Manila and other high-risk regions to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Philippines is still under varying levels of lockdown as it grapples with a steady increase of COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Business Metro Died Manila Philippines From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More than 400 runners to take part in Friday’s M ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah Shafiq in Pakistan probables for Zimbabwe ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs supports economic decision making wi ..

22 minutes ago

Japanese vaccine producers under cyber attacks: Re ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll in Africa tops 39,700

2 minutes ago

Pakistan names 22 probables for series against Zim ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.