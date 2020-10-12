UrduPoint.com
Philippines Reports 3.564 New COVID-19 Infections, Highest In More Than 20 Days

Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:44 PM



MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 342,816 after the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,564 new daily cases on Monday, the highest in more than 20 days.

The Philippines earlier reported the biggest daily increase of 3,962 cases on Sept. 19.The DOH said that the number of recoveries also rose to 293,152 after 150 more patients recovered. Meanwhile, 11 more patients died from the viral disease, bringing the death toll to 6,332.

The Philippines' capital Metro Manila topped the regions in the country with the highest number of daily confirmed cases on Monday with 1,344.

The DOH disclosed earlier in the day that a total of 10,178 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the disease emerged in the country, of these, 9,562 have recovered and 63 died, including doctors and nurses.The DOH said over 3.91 million people in the Philippines have been tested so far.

