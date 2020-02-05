UrduPoint.com
Philippines Reports Third Case Of Coronavirus - Health Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:46 AM

Philippines Health Department on Wednesday announced a third confirmed case of the coronavirus in the country, World Health Organization (WHO) Philippines said, citing the department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Philippines Health Department on Wednesday announced a third confirmed case of the coronavirus in the country, World Health Organization (WHO) Philippines said, citing the department.

"The Department of Health announced the third confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The patient is a 60-year-old female Chinese national," WHO Philippines tweeted.

On Sunday, the Philippines became the first nation outside China to record a fatality from the coronavirus.

All those infected thus far have been Chinese nationals.

