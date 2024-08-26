Philippines Reports Two New Mpox Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Philippines has reported two new cases of mpox, raising the number of active cases in the country to three this year, the Health Ministry said Monday.
The new cases include two men in their mid-30s, one of whom is from the capital Manila, local broadcaster ABS-CBN news reported.
"Both have MPXV Clade II, which is the milder form of the mpox virus," Albert Domingo, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.
The Philippines reported its first mpox case of this year last week.
The country has recorded 12 mpox cases since July 2022.
The WHO has declared the mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern.
"
Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of reported cases.
The variant of mpox is believed to be both more contagious and more deadly than the "clade 2" variant, which was responsible for the global outbreak that began in 2022.
Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is a viral disease that can spread through close contact and contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles, according to WHO.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From World
-
Olympic gold medallist Zheng into US Open 2nd round6 hours ago
-
Russia's largest strike in weeks hits Ukraine's power grid6 hours ago
-
New Israeli evacuation orders halt UN aid operation in war-shattered Gaza6 hours ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights6 hours ago
-
'Like drugs, I guess': Thiem faces retirement without 'high' of winning6 hours ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission to make history with first private spacewalk6 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: health ministry7 hours ago
-
Search called off after American killed in Iceland ice cave collapse7 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Gauff launch US Open title defences7 hours ago
-
Spain PM heads to W.Africa as migrant arrivals surge8 hours ago
-
Defending champs Djokovic, Gauff headline US Open Day 18 hours ago