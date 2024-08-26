Open Menu

Philippines Reports Two New Mpox Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Philippines reports two new mpox cases

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Philippines has reported two new cases of mpox, raising the number of active cases in the country to three this year, the Health Ministry said Monday.

The new cases include two men in their mid-30s, one of whom is from the capital Manila, local broadcaster ABS-CBN news reported.

"Both have MPXV Clade II, which is the milder form of the mpox virus," Albert Domingo, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.

The Philippines reported its first mpox case of this year last week.

The country has recorded 12 mpox cases since July 2022.

The WHO has declared the mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern.

"

Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of reported cases.

The variant of mpox is believed to be both more contagious and more deadly than the "clade 2" variant, which was responsible for the global outbreak that began in 2022.

Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is a viral disease that can spread through close contact and contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles, according to WHO.

Related Topics

Manila Needles Philippines Congo July From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

8 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

8 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

8 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

8 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

8 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

8 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

8 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

8 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

8 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

8 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From World