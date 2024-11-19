Open Menu

Philippines Resumes Accepting Renewable Energy Contract Applications

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Philippines resumes accepting renewable energy contract applications

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Philippines' Department of Energy (DOE) on Tuesday announced the resumption of the acceptance and processing of renewable energy contract applications through the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) System, effective Nov. 25.

The processing of renewable energy applications in the EVOSS System was temporarily suspended on June 25 to allow the DOE to update and align the application process in the EVOSS under the revised omnibus guidelines governing renewable energy contracts issued on June 10.

The five-month moratorium provided the DOE the time to update the list of active renewable energy contracts, enhance the functionality of the EVOSS System, and streamline processes with concerned government agencies, the agency said in a statement.

"The resumption marks a significant step in advancing the country's renewable energy goals, facilitating more efficient project approvals while ensuring that future developments align with the updated regulatory framework," Energy Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said.

"Through these improvements, we hope to foster greater investment and development in the renewable energy sector, contributing to the goal of renewable energy share of 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 in the power generation mix," she said.

