Philippines Resumes Accepting Renewable Energy Contract Applications
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Philippines' Department of Energy (DOE) on Tuesday announced the resumption of the acceptance and processing of renewable energy contract applications through the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) System, effective Nov. 25.
The processing of renewable energy applications in the EVOSS System was temporarily suspended on June 25 to allow the DOE to update and align the application process in the EVOSS under the revised omnibus guidelines governing renewable energy contracts issued on June 10.
The five-month moratorium provided the DOE the time to update the list of active renewable energy contracts, enhance the functionality of the EVOSS System, and streamline processes with concerned government agencies, the agency said in a statement.
"The resumption marks a significant step in advancing the country's renewable energy goals, facilitating more efficient project approvals while ensuring that future developments align with the updated regulatory framework," Energy Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said.
"Through these improvements, we hope to foster greater investment and development in the renewable energy sector, contributing to the goal of renewable energy share of 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 in the power generation mix," she said.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
Foreign Minister leads the Kingdom’s delegation at 2nd session of the G20 summit5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Zunaira catches spotlight as youngest COP29 delegate, demands youth's inclusion in climat ..5 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the Prince of Monaco on National Day5 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise5 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Tonga15 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to hold 'International conference on Conjoined Twins16 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Italy have common sensitivity toward Mediterranean: Italian senator25 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host the 2025 fire and rescue World Championship26 minutes ago
-
Spain royals to visit flood epicentre after chaotic trip: media55 minutes ago
-
Burst dike leaves Filipino farmers under water55 minutes ago
-
Man held after crashing car near China school, injuring multiple children55 minutes ago
-
Over 1.8M affected by typhoons in Philippines55 minutes ago