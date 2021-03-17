UrduPoint.com
Philippines Says Death of Vaccinated Patient Down to COVID-19

The Philippine Department of Health on Wednesday ruled out vaccination as the cause of a health worker's death, saying the patient came down with COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Philippine Department of Health on Wednesday ruled out vaccination as the cause of a health worker's death, saying the patient came down with COVID-19.

"The death was caused by COVID-19 itself, not by the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19," a statement read.

The patient was reported dead on Monday after receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine and subsequently tested positive for the virus. The brand of the vaccine was not specified.

The health authorities urged the population to keep getting vaccinated amid a spike in infections in the Southeast Asian archipelago nation.

The Philippines started rolling out the vaccine on March 1 after receiving the first batch of vaccine doses from China's Sinovac. It has received 1.1 million doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines donated by China and through the UN vaccine-sharing mechanism COVAX.

