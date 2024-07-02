Philippines Says Manila, Beijing Agree To 'de-escalate' South China Sea Tensions
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM
The Philippines and China agreed on Tuesday to "de-escalate tensions" over the South China Sea, Manila said, following a violent clash in the disputed waters
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Philippines and China agreed on Tuesday to "de-escalate tensions" over the South China Sea, Manila said, following a violent clash in the disputed waters.
"The two sides discussed their respective positions on Ayungin Shoal and affirmed their commitment to de-escalate tensions without prejudice to their respective positions," the Philippine foreign ministry said in a statement, using the country's name for Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.
Chinese coast guard personnel wielding knives, sticks and an axe surrounded and boarded three Philippine navy boats near the shoal last month, the latest and most serious in a number of escalating confrontations.
A Filipino soldier lost a finger in the June 17 clash, with Manila also accusing the Chinese coast guard of looting guns and damaging three boats as well as navigational and communication equipment.
Beijing insisted its coast guard behaved in a "professional and restrained" way and blamed Manila for the clash.
The Philippines foreign affairs undersecretary Theresa Lazaro and China's vice foreign minister Chen Xiaodong had "frank and constructive discussions", Tuesday's statement said.
"Noting recent incidents in the South China Sea, both sides recognized that there is a need to restore trust, rebuild confidence, and create conditions conducive to productive dialogue and interaction," the Philippine foreign ministry said, noting that "significant differences remain".
China claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea, brushing aside competing claims from several Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that its stance has no legal basis.
Chinese forces have used water cannon and military-grade lasers and collided with Filipino resupply vessels and their escorts in previous confrontations.
The two sides signed an arrangement on improving the Philippines-China Maritime Communications Mechanism and agreed to continue discussions between their coast guards.
China and the Philippines launched the consultative meeting in 2017 to promote the peaceful management of conflicts in the South China Sea.
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said last week the Manila meeting would look to establish "confidence-building measures" that can create the basis for "more serious discussions".
"We still believe in the primacy of dialogue, and diplomacy should prevail even in the face of these serious incidents, though I admit it's also a challenge," Manalo told a Philippine Senate public hearing on the Second Thomas Shoal confrontation.
Recent Stories
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office
KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind
Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort
Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide
Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day
More Stories From World
-
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector42 seconds ago
-
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara2 hours ago
-
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office2 hours ago
-
Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in France2 hours ago
-
200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 52 hours ago
-
Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots2 hours ago
-
2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN2 hours ago
-
At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering2 hours ago
-
Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism2 hours ago
-
Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks3 hours ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Burundi on Independence Day3 hours ago