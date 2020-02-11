UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Says Will Withdraw From US Military Pact

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:43 PM

Philippines says will withdraw from US military pact

The Philippines told the US on Tuesday it was quitting a pact key to their historical military alliance, triggering a six-month countdown to the deal's termination

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Philippines told the US on Tuesday it was quitting a pact key to their historical military alliance, triggering a six-month countdown to the deal's termination.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his cabinet to give notice to quit the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) after voicing anger over Washington cancelling the visa of the official who led his internationally condemned drug war.

The move also follows Duterte's repeated, unfulfilled threats to shrink or even sever the nation's ties with its former colonial master and most important military ally.

The 1998 VFA is the legal framework for the presence of US troops on Philippine soil and is central to hundreds of annual, joint military exercises, which are a major component of their deep military ties.

The pact requires a 180-day notice to quit, which will likely set off a period of negotiation between the two countries.

"This is a serious step with significant implications for the US-Philippines alliance," the US embassy in Manila said in a statement.

"We will carefully consider how best to move forward to advance our shared interests."The VFA is divisive in the Philippines, with leftist and nationalist critics long arguing it guarantees special treatment for US service members accused of crimes.

Related Topics

Washington Manila Alliance Philippines Visa Cabinet Agreement Best

Recent Stories

PTI’s govt is taking Rs 25 billion loan every da ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talk ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Must Strongly Deter Attempts to Rewrite WWI ..

22 minutes ago

Islamabad police to deploy over 2000 cops ahead Tu ..

22 minutes ago

KP govt to spend Rs95 billion on agriculture secto ..

22 minutes ago

Sports week starts at Mehran University of Enginee ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.