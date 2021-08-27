Philippines Secures 195Mln COVID Vaccine Doses Enough to Immunize 90% - State Media

The Philippine government has secured 195 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that will enable it immunize 100.5 million Filipinos, or roughly 90% of the population before the first quarter of the next year, the government's official PNA news agency reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Philippine government has secured 195 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that will enable it immunize 100.5 million Filipinos, or roughly 90% of the population before the first quarter of the next year, the government's official PNA news agency reported on Friday.

Of those doses, 170 million have been procured by the government, while another 24 million via the private sector, the state media reported, adding that the authorities allocated slightly over $1.3 billion for the purpose.

To date, as many as 31.4 million doses have been administered to the country's population. The government aims at vaccinating at least 77 million, or 70% of the estimated 111-million population.