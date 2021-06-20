Philippines Secures 40Mln Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Philippine government has reached a deal for the supply of 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, the ABS-CBN news broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the country's coronavirus vaccine chief.

"We are very happy to report that the government and the management of Pfizer have finally concluded our negotiations.

[Health] Secretary [Francisco] Duque and I signed yesterday the supply agreement for the biggest and most decisive deal we had for 2021," Carlito Galvez Jr. said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The delivery of the vaccines is expected to begin in August.

The deal brings the number of doses secured by the Philippines to 113 million, including 26 million doses from China's Sinovac, 10 million from Russia's Gamaleya Institute (developer of Sputnik V), 20 million from the US' Moderna, and 17 million from the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca.