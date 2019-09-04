Philippines Seeking to Offer Cacao to Russian Chocolate Producers - Business Assembly

(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Philippines is interested in providing raw materials to Russian chocolate-makers, Armi Lopez Garcia, the founding chairperson of the Philippine-Russian business Assembly and Honorary Consul of Russia in the Philippines, told Sputnik.

"The Philippines is really trying to promote the Philippine cacao now. We know that we can really work along these lines because I see that the chocolate industry in Russia is also very much developed. Since Russia does not grow cacao it can actually source cacao from the Philippines," Garcia said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

She noted that the Philippines has a roadmap under which it expected to become a major global cacao supplier in three years.

"Our pitch is really to entice Russian companies. If they are interested to export to the ASEAN they can do joint ventures and make the Philippines a hub for the entry point to ASEAN. I am also one of those who is interested in joint ventures with any company because in manufacturing you have to be closer to the source so that you can be competitive," Garcia, who is also the CEO of Tablea Chocolate, a Philippine manufacturer and supplier of high quality chocolate products, said.

When asked if she has reached out to any Russian companies at this point, Garcia noted that she was interested in inviting Alyonka and Korkunov and planned to meet various Russian producers by the end of September.