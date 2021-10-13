Philippines shifts to practical, achievable approach to reverse global warming: official

The Philippines has refreshed its climate change commission (CCC) by appointing new technical experts doing "practical and achievable work" on the ground to reverse the "apocalyptic course" of global warming

Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said Wednesday that the new commission's panel of technical experts mirrors the country's paradigm shift in its stepped-up drive to combat climate change.

The strategy now moves from merely delving on theories to implementing on the ground "practical and achievable" applications to help reverse the "apocalyptic course" of global warming, he added.

To mobilize people to help save the planet from the worsening environmental crisis, the CCC will have to implement at the local level "achievable" mitigation and adaptation programs that will help "build the resilience of our communities, reverse the degradation, and protect our vital food sources," Dominguez said in an online briefing Wednesday.

He said the CCC's reconstituted 16-member national panel of technical experts (NTPE) will provide the practical advice urgently needed by the climate change body to effectively implement these programs and help engage and educate local communities in adopting them.

Dominguez, the CCC chairperson-designate, called for the reconstitution of the NPTE following the Philippines' declaration of its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent over the next decade as its nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.