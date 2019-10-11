Philippines Should Extend Probe Into Police Chief to Other Drug War Crimes - NGO

The Philippines should probe police officers suspected of human rights abuses during the war on drugs, a rights advocacy group said Friday after the nation's top police official was accused of cover-ups

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Philippines should probe police officers suspected of human rights abuses during the war on drugs , a rights advocacy group said Friday after the nation's top police official was accused of cover-ups.

A Senate hearing last week revealed claims by two retired police officials that Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde had protected officers accused of selling drugs confiscated in 2013 from prosecution. The so-called "ninja cops" were demoted and remain on active duty.

"The ongoing government probe into the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief's alleged involvement in the sale of illicit drugs seized during police operations should be extended to include unlawful killings and other human rights violations committed in anti-drug operations," Amnesty International said.

The pressure group said an investigation into police crimes committed as part of the four-year war on drugs was long overdue. It demanded that officers against whom there was credible evidence be suspended and investigated.

President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign against illicit drugs has been probed by the United Nations and the International Criminal Court on suspicion that police use it to carry out extrajudicial killings. Amnesty said there were reports of police involvement in paid killings, planting evidence and stealing from raided homes.