UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Should Extend Probe Into Police Chief To Other Drug War Crimes - NGO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:39 PM

Philippines Should Extend Probe Into Police Chief to Other Drug War Crimes - NGO

The Philippines should probe police officers suspected of human rights abuses during the war on drugs, a rights advocacy group said Friday after the nation's top police official was accused of cover-ups

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Philippines should probe police officers suspected of human rights abuses during the war on drugs, a rights advocacy group said Friday after the nation's top police official was accused of cover-ups.

A Senate hearing last week revealed claims by two retired police officials that Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde had protected officers accused of selling drugs confiscated in 2013 from prosecution. The so-called "ninja cops" were demoted and remain on active duty.

"The ongoing government probe into the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief's alleged involvement in the sale of illicit drugs seized during police operations should be extended to include unlawful killings and other human rights violations committed in anti-drug operations," Amnesty International said.

The pressure group said an investigation into police crimes committed as part of the four-year war on drugs was long overdue. It demanded that officers against whom there was credible evidence be suspended and investigated.

President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign against illicit drugs has been probed by the United Nations and the International Criminal Court on suspicion that police use it to carry out extrajudicial killings. Amnesty said there were reports of police involvement in paid killings, planting evidence and stealing from raided homes.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Police United Nations Drugs Amnesty International Sale Philippines Criminals Oscar From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Merchandise trade deficit shrinks 34.85 % in 3 mon ..

1 minute ago

US Sanctions 2 South Sudan Businessmen, 6 Companie ..

1 minute ago

"Our artisan has telent, need is to polish their s ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan wants better economic and political relat ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 11 Oct 2019

16 minutes ago

SSP West meets families of martyrs

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.