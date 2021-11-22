UrduPoint.com

Philippines To Again Send Cargo Ships To Disputed Islands In South China Sea - Reports

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:29 PM

The Philippines will again dispatch ships to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where Chinese coast guard recently fired water cannons at two Philippine boats carrying supplies for the country's military stationed on one of the islands, Philippine media reported on Monday

On Sunday, Philippine Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said that China will not interfere with the new supply deliveries to the military after receiving assurances from the Chinese ambassador to Manila, Huang Xilian, according to the Inquirer news portal.

"We will see if they are true to their word as our Navy will proceed with the resupply this week," Lorenzana was quoted as saying by the Inquirer.

On November 16, one of three Chinese border guard ships patrolling the waters near the atoll fired a water cannon at two Philippine wooden boats carrying supplies to the country's forces on the island, severely damaging one of them.

Beijing claimed that the Philippine boats were trespassing and were dealt with accordingly, while Manila accused China of violating its sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone.

Beijing has disputed for decades the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea to which it lays claim, primarily the Paracel and Spratly islands, and the Scarborough Shoal. China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite a Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling which said there is no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013.

The disputes are a source of tension between China and its neighbors, including Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines, as these nations continue to argue over the waters' maritime borders.

