Philippines To Evacuate Some 400,000 People Amid COVID Lockdown As Typhoon Nears- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:07 PM

Philippines to Evacuate Some 400,000 People Amid COVID Lockdown as Typhoon Nears- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Philippines' authorities are preparing to evacuate some 400,000 people from the northern part of Samar island as the severe typhoon, Ambo, draws nearer and against the backdrop of the quarantine measures imposed to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, media reported on Thursday.

The typhoon has stricken the municipality of San Policarpo, located on the eastern part of the island, with heavy rains and fierce winds. Ambo is expected to soon reach northern Samar, where thousands of people need to be evacuated.

According to the ABS-CBN broadcaster, the country's Health Ministry warned the local authorities that keeping in line with social distancing rules between evacuees was required to prevent the spread of the disease.

The province's chief disaster officer, Josh Echano, told the broadcaster that some of the evacuees would be placed in unused isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 11,618 COVID-19 cases and 772 related fatalities.

