Philippines To Hold Joint Naval Drills With US, Japan, Australia
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Philippines will hold joint naval drills with the United States, Japan and Australia, two diplomatic sources told AFP Thursday.
The exercise will be held Sunday in the disputed South China Sea -- which Beijing claims almost entirely -- days before US President Joe Biden is due to hold the first trilateral summit with the leaders of the Philippines and Japan.
The diplomatic sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the drills have not yet been officially announced.
Earlier this week, the Australian warship HMAS Warramunga arrived at the Philippine island province of Palawan, which faces the hotly contested waters.
The Philippine military said, the visit was "aimed at strengthening military relations with partner nations".
Biden's planned April 11 summit with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House, will be the latest in a series of meetings with Asia-Pacific partners.
Biden will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Marcos and Kishida.
Joint patrols between the US, Japanese and Philippine coast guards are expected to be announced during the summit, one of the diplomatic sources told AFP, after joint drills were held for the first time last year.
Meanwhile, talks between the Philippines and Japan for a defence pact that would allow the countries to deploy troops on each other's territory were "still ongoing", a spokesman for the Philippine foreign affairs department told reporters Thursday. Manila already has a similar agreement with Australia and the United States.
