UrduPoint.com

Philippines To Increase Military Presence Near Island Disputed By China - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Philippines to Increase Military Presence Near Island Disputed by China - Defense Ministry

The Philippine Department of National Defense instructed the country's military on Thursday to increase its presence in the South China Sea in response to Chinese military activity registered off the disputed island of Thitu.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The Philippine Department of National Defense instructed the country's military on Thursday to increase its presence in the South China Sea in response to Chinese military activity registered off the disputed island of Thitu.

"Any encroachment in the WPS (West Philippine Sea) or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pag-asa Island (the island of Thitu), which is part of Philippine sovereign territory. We strongly urge China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions in the WPS and the larger South China Sea," the department said in a statement, as quoted by Philippine News Agency.

At the same time, the Philippine western command (Wescom) said it has noticed the presence of Chinese warships at three locations in the disputed region, which Manila claims as its territory, according to the news agency.

"Wescon shall continue conducting maritime patrols and sustaining our presence in the WPS to protect our nation's territory and sovereign rights," the Wescom said in a statement.

On November 20, the media reported that the Chinese coast guard had forcibly confiscated wreckage of what was believed to be a Chinese space rocket floating off the island of Thitu from the Philippine side. The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied later that the object was taken by force.

For decades, Beijing has been arguing with Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, and the Philippines over the ownership of a number of islands in the South China Sea, on whose shelf significant hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered.

Related Topics

China Beijing Manila Same Brunei Philippines Malaysia Vietnam November Media From

Recent Stories

Dar-ul-Amans established at district level for fac ..

Dar-ul-Amans established at district level for facilitation of destitute women

6 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed after mini rally

Stocks mixed after mini rally

6 minutes ago
 Not All New START Mechanisms Operate After COVID R ..

Not All New START Mechanisms Operate After COVID Restrictions - Russian Defense ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia-China Joint Naval Exercises Response to US ..

Russia-China Joint Naval Exercises Response to US Aggressive Capacity Build-Up - ..

6 minutes ago
 Asif Ali helps Sydney Sixers thwart Hobart Hurrica ..

Asif Ali helps Sydney Sixers thwart Hobart Hurricanes

34 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Free tickets, transportation for studen ..

Pak Vs NZ: Free tickets, transportation for students who want to watch matches

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.