UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines To Introduce Temporary Entry Ban For Foreigners On Sunday - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:18 PM

Philippines to Introduce Temporary Entry Ban for Foreigners on Sunday - Ministry

The Philippines will introduce a temporary entry ban on foreign arrivals starting from March 22 as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection, the country's Department of Transportation said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Philippines will introduce a temporary entry ban on foreign arrivals starting from March 22 as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection, the country's Department of Transportation said on Friday.

"There will be a temporary travel ban on foreigners entering the country starting 12:00 AM, 22 March 2020 [16:00 GMT March 21]. Only OFWs [overseas Filipino workers], repatriating Filipinos, their foreign spouses and children (provided that the foreign spouse and children are traveling with the Filipino national), foreign government and international organization officials accredited to the Philippines, will be allowed to enter the country," the department said in its advisory.

In addition, the authorities of the Philippines will impose a ban on their citizens traveling abroad as tourists.

The Philippine authorities on Thursday temporarily stopped issuing visas to all foreign nationals amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

To date, the Philippines has 230 conformed COVID-19 cases and 18 fatalities.

Related Topics

Philippines March 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to ..

8 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID ..

8 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Drive ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) shuts down CB ca ..

5 minutes ago

South African Airways grounds international flight ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.