Philippines to Introduce Temporary Entry Ban for Foreigners on Sunday - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Philippines will introduce a temporary entry ban on foreign arrivals starting from March 22 as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection, the country's Department of Transportation said on Friday.

"There will be a temporary travel ban on foreigners entering the country starting 12:00 AM, 22 March 2020 [16:00 GMT March 21]. Only OFWs [overseas Filipino workers], repatriating Filipinos, their foreign spouses and children (provided that the foreign spouse and children are traveling with the Filipino national), foreign government and international organization officials accredited to the Philippines, will be allowed to enter the country," the department said in its advisory.

In addition, the authorities of the Philippines will impose a ban on their citizens traveling abroad as tourists.

The Philippine authorities on Thursday temporarily stopped issuing visas to all foreign nationals amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

To date, the Philippines has 230 conformed COVID-19 cases and 18 fatalities.