Philippines To Purchase Sputnik V, Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines- Reports

Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:59 PM

The Philippines will purchase coronavirus vaccines developed by four companies, including the Sputnik V vaccine by Russia's Gamaleya research center, CNN Philippines reported on Tuesday, citing presidential spokesperson Harry Roque

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Philippines will purchase coronavirus vaccines developed by four companies, including the Sputnik V vaccine by Russia's Gamaleya research center, CNN Philippines reported on Tuesday, citing presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

According to CNN Philippines, Roque said, citing the immunization program coordinator, that the government will purchase Sputnik V and vaccines developed by China's Sinovac, US' Pfizer and UK's AstraZeneca.

Philippine Foundation for Vaccination Director Lulu Bravo noted that Sinovac and the Sputnik V producer had not yet revealed data obtained in the final phase of the clinical trials, therefore it is difficult to make a decision.

The Philippines' government intends to vaccinate 60 million citizens against COVID-19 in order to develop herd immunity. The country expects to receive the fist batch of coronavirus vaccines in the second quarter of the next year. Last week, the government and private companies reached a deal with AstraZeneca to purchase 2.6 million doses of the vaccine.

