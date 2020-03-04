UrduPoint.com
Philippines To Resume Aid Talks With Backers Of UN Drug War Probe

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:42 PM

The Philippines said Wednesday it is resuming aid talks with Western countries it had rebuked just months earlier for backing a UN resolution to review human rights abuses under President Rodrigo Duterte's rule

Last year Duterte ordered his government to suspend all loan and grant negotiations with the 18 foreign governments that voted for a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution which passed by a minority vote in July.

The Iceland-led initiative was sparked by Duterte's signature anti-narcotics crackdown which has killed thousands and drawn international condemnation but is widely supported by Filipinos.

"Please be informed that such directive is hereby lifted, effective immediately," said a memorandum by Duterte's executive secretary Salvador Medialdea which was released to the press Wednesday.

