Philippines To Start COVID-19 Vaccination Of Minors Aged 12-17 In Manila From October 15

Philippines to Start COVID-19 Vaccination of Minors Aged 12-17 in Manila From October 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Philippine Department of Health announced on Wednesday the start of the COVID-19 vaccination effort for teens aged between 12 and 17 years in the capital of Manila from October 15.

"Our target is to start this by Oct. 15. We will start in the National Capital Region because their vaccination coverage is quite good, especially for their A2 (senior citizens)," Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told reporters, as quoted by the ABS-CBN broadcaster.

The priority will be given to those with comorbidities, such as heart, kidney, and respiratory problems, the official added.

"After 2 weeks, this is the so-called test run, we will bring this to other regions. The vaccination will start among those with comorbidities," Cabotaje said.

To date, the Southeast Asian nation has recorded some 2.5 million cases of the coronavirus, about 37,000 deaths. As of Wednesday, about 20.8% of the entire 109-million population have been fully immunized against the virus.

