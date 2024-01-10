Open Menu

Philippines' Total External Trade Drops By 5.4 Pct In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Philippines' total external trade drops by 5.4 pct in November

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Philippines' total external trade in goods declined by 5.4 percent in November 2023 to 16.95 billion U.S. Dollars from 17.92 billion dollars in November 2022, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Wednesday.

Of the total external trade in November 2023, 63.8 percent were imported goods, while the remaining were exported goods, the PSA said.

The PSA said the balance of trade in goods, the difference between the value of exports and imports, in November 2023 amounted to -4.

69 billion dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual increase of 26.3 percent.

China was the Philippines' largest supplier of imported goods, with imports amounting to 2.72 billion dollars, or 25.1 percent of the country's total imports in November, the PSA said.

The United States contributed the highest export value in November last year, with 970.22 million dollars, or a share of 15.8 percent of the total exports, the PSA said.

Related Topics

Exports China United States Philippines November From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

3 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

12 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

12 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

12 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

12 hours ago
Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

12 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

12 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

12 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

12 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

12 hours ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

12 hours ago

More Stories From World