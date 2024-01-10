Philippines' total external trade drops by 5.4 pct in November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Philippines' total external trade in goods declined by 5.4 percent in November 2023 to 16.95 billion U.S. Dollars from 17.92 billion dollars in November 2022, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Wednesday.

Of the total external trade in November 2023, 63.8 percent were imported goods, while the remaining were exported goods, the PSA said.

The PSA said the balance of trade in goods, the difference between the value of exports and imports, in November 2023 amounted to -4.

69 billion dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual increase of 26.3 percent.

China was the Philippines' largest supplier of imported goods, with imports amounting to 2.72 billion dollars, or 25.1 percent of the country's total imports in November, the PSA said.

The United States contributed the highest export value in November last year, with 970.22 million dollars, or a share of 15.8 percent of the total exports, the PSA said.