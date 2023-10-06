Philippines' unemployment rate drops to 4.4 pct in August

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- The unemployment rate in the Philippines fell to 4.4 percent in August from 4.8 percent in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Friday.

The number of unemployed Filipinos declined to 2.21 million in August from 2.27 million in July, the PSA said.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that the government continues to create better job opportunities for Filipinos.

"To raise the quality of employment further, the Marcos administration is committed to exerting all efforts to shape an attractive business climate for investors who have the resources needed to bring in high-quality and high-paying jobs," Balisacan said.