Philippines Urged To Drop Perjury Charges Against Rights Defenders Amid Drug War

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:27 PM

Philippines should scrap perjury charges against activists from three local rights groups that were brought against them for seeking court protection, Amnesty International said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Philippines should scrap perjury charges against activists from three local rights groups that were brought against them for seeking court protection, Amnesty International said Wednesday.

Ten members of the educational Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, human rights Karapatan Alliance Philippines and women's group the Gabriela were charged with lying under oath after they asked the country's top court to protect them from threats of violence.

"Amnesty International calls on the government to drop the perjury charges against the ten activists... Instead of using the law to further intimidate its critics, the government should fulfill its obligation to ensure a safe and enabling environment," the human rights pressure group said.

The groups accused Philippine officials of "red-tagging" them, a practice in which critics are blamed for supporting Communist rebels to have them targeted by pro-government paramilitaries.

Vigilante-style murders spikes in the Southeast Asian nation after President Rodrigo Duterte announced a "war on drugs." The drug charges, rights advocates say, have been used to silence dissent voices as murders of drug suspects often go unpunished. The UN estimates over 27,000 may have lost their lives.

