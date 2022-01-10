Philippines urges Indonesia to lift coal export ban

The Philippine Department of Energy on Monday asked Indonesia to lift its ban on coal export, saying the move is "detrimental" to coal-dependent countries like the Philippines

Indonesia announced the ban for the entire month of January 2022 to avert a looming power crisis in the country.

In a statement, Philippine Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi stressed the "healthy economic cooperation between the Philippines and Indonesia," saying that Indonesia's "recent policy will be detrimental to economies that rely on coal-fired power generation systems like the Philippines."According to Cusi, the Philippines sourced 2.3 million metric tons monthly from Indonesia to fuel the country's coal-fired power plants in 2021.

"Power generated from coal comprises about 60 percent of the country's power demand," Cusi said.