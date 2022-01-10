UrduPoint.com

Philippines Urges Indonesia To Lift Coal Export Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Philippines urges Indonesia to lift coal export ban

The Philippine Department of Energy on Monday asked Indonesia to lift its ban on coal export, saying the move is "detrimental" to coal-dependent countries like the Philippines

MANILA, Jan. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Philippine Department of Energy on Monday asked Indonesia to lift its ban on coal export, saying the move is "detrimental" to coal-dependent countries like the Philippines.

Indonesia announced the ban for the entire month of January 2022 to avert a looming power crisis in the country.

In a statement, Philippine Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi stressed the "healthy economic cooperation between the Philippines and Indonesia," saying that Indonesia's "recent policy will be detrimental to economies that rely on coal-fired power generation systems like the Philippines."According to Cusi, the Philippines sourced 2.3 million metric tons monthly from Indonesia to fuel the country's coal-fired power plants in 2021.

"Power generated from coal comprises about 60 percent of the country's power demand," Cusi said.

Related Topics

Indonesia Philippines January From Million

Recent Stories

Foreign direct investment in S.Korea hits record h ..

Foreign direct investment in S.Korea hits record high in 2021

4 minutes ago
 Over 840 Chinese civil aircraft can provide inflig ..

Over 840 Chinese civil aircraft can provide inflight Wi-Fi service

4 minutes ago
 Water quality of major lake in north China improve ..

Water quality of major lake in north China improves in 2021

4 minutes ago
 Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Af ..

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Afghan situation

42 minutes ago
 Bishkek Hopes for Fair Investigation Into Involvem ..

Bishkek Hopes for Fair Investigation Into Involvement of Foreigners in Kazakhsta ..

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea registers 187,611 breakthrough COVID-19 in ..

S.Korea registers 187,611 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.