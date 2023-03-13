UrduPoint.com

Philippines, US Kick Off Joint Military Drills With Up To 3,000 Soldiers - Army Commander

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The Philippines and the United States began a three-week long Salaknib (Shield) large-scale military exercise at the largest military reservation in the Philippines, Fort Magsaysay, on Monday, involving about 3,000 personnel, which takes into account the experience of hostilities in Ukraine, Philippine Army Commander Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said

The first stage of the annual exercise will run through April 4, and the second is scheduled for the second quarter of the year. The exercises are aimed at strengthening the cooperation of Filipino and American troops in a spectrum of military operations. This year, the exercises will particularly focus on air defense and defense from shoreline operations under scenarios that involve the protection of the country from external aggression.

"In addition to the normal exercises and trainings we have, we will infuse more programs and training exercises that involve tactics we are learning from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

.. We will definitely benefit from that aspect," Brawner said at a ceremony to mark the start of exercise, as quoted by Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN.

The army commander noted that the conflict in Ukraine showed that there is no need for a "very strong army to defend yourselves," what matters is the "will to fight of the people."

"This time, we are seeing the near of the end of (communist groups) in the country. We are shifting towards territorial defense. In our scenarios in Salaknib together with the US forces, we will be training on scenarios that will allow us to work and operate together to face adversaries from out of the country," Brawner added.

The Philippines extended the US's access to its military facilities under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement in early February, reportedly in an attempt to counter China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region amid territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

