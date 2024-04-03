Philippines Warns Of Tsunami, Orders Evacuations After Taiwan Quake
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Philippines warned of "high tsunami waves" and called for the evacuation of coastal areas across the country Wednesday after a 7.4-magnitude quake in neighboring Taiwan.
"The people in the coastal areas of the following provinces are strongly advised to evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland immediately," the state seismology institute said in an advisory.
Coastal areas in 23 provinces from the north to the south of the archipelago nation, but not the capital Manila, "are expected to experience high tsunami waves" based on tsunami wave models, it added.
The first tsunami waves were expected to hit between 0033 GMT and 0233 GMT which "may not be the largest and these waves may continue for hours".
"Owners of boats in harbours, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront," it said.
"Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised."
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral
More Stories From World
-
Main airport in Japan's Okinawa suspends flights after tsunami alert2 minutes ago
-
North Korea says it test-fired new solid-fuel hypersonic missile2 minutes ago
-
Major earthquake triggers tsunami warnings in Taiwan, Japan22 minutes ago
-
NKorea says tested medium-to-long-range hypersonic missile32 minutes ago
-
Major Taiwan earthquake triggers tsunami warnings across region32 minutes ago
-
'Outraged' Biden says Israel 'not done enough' to protect aid workers in Gaza32 minutes ago
-
Palestinians relaunch bid to become UN member state32 minutes ago
-
7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Taiwan: Japan agency42 minutes ago
-
Trump reprises 'bloodbath' claim in immigration speech42 minutes ago
-
Lacazette fires Lyon into French Cup final52 minutes ago
-
Kaiserslautern end Saarbruecken run to reach German Cup final1 hour ago
-
Tottenham held by West Ham, Everton hit back at Newcastle1 hour ago