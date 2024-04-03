Philippines Warns Of Tsunami, Orders Evacuations After Taiwan Quake
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Philippines warned of "high tsunami waves" and called for the evacuation of coastal areas in the country's north on Wednesday, lowering an earlier warning after a major quake struck neighbouring Taiwan.
"The people in the coastal areas of the following provinces are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland," the state seismology institute said in an advisory.
Coastal areas in the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Isabela "are expected to experience high tsunami waves" based on tsunami wave models, it added.
Those areas of the main island of Luzon are lightly populated.
The magnitude 7.4 quake struck Taiwan's east before 0000 GMT, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Tsunami warnings were also issued in Taiwan and Japan.
On Itbayat island municipality, which is part of Batanes province and is about 350 kilometres (217 miles) south of the epicentre of the quake, residents were unbothered by the tsunami warning.
"We do not need to evacuate anyone because no one here lives below 100 metres above the waterline," police Corporal Jerome Estoy told AFP.
"We did not feel the earthquake but we saw the tsunami advisory."
Estoy said local fishermen had been warned "to be careful" but were allowed to go out to sea, and normal inter-island ferry services were operating.
The seismological agency corrected an earlier advisory that said 23 provinces would be affected by the tsunami. It does not affect the capital Manila.
"They must evacuate to higher grounds. The standard is at least 10 metres (32 feet) from the coastal area (is safe)," Herminio Guzman of the seismology agency said.
The first tsunami waves were expected to hit between 0033 GMT and 0233 GMT which "may not be the largest and these waves may continue for hours", the advisory said.
"Owners of boats in harbours, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront," it said.
"Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
More Stories From World
-
At UN, Pakistan rebuts India's claim of Kashmir being its 'integral part'4 minutes ago
-
Embiid return inspires Sixers over Thunder14 minutes ago
-
Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death14 minutes ago
-
Japan lifts tsunami advisory, Okinawa flights resume34 minutes ago
-
World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers44 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi presents credentials to President of Mongolia44 minutes ago
-
Philippines cancels tsunami warning after Taiwan earthquake44 minutes ago
-
Senegal's youngest president sworn in, names Sonko as PM54 minutes ago
-
Spurs' top-four bid dented by West Ham draw1 hour ago
-
Tsunami threat 'largely passed' after Taiwan quake1 hour ago
-
Main airport in Japan's Okinawa suspends flights after tsunami alert1 hour ago
-
Philippines warns of tsunami, orders evacuations after Taiwan quake1 hour ago