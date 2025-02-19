Open Menu

Philips Losses Worse Than Expected In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Philips on Wednesday posted worse-than-expected losses in 2024, as the Dutch medical device maker bids to turn the page on a damaging recall of faulty sleep machines.

The firm reported a net loss of 698 million Euros for the full year 2024, compared to the 463-million-euro loss it posted in 2023.

Chief executive Roy Jakobs noted "double-digit declines in demand in both consumer and health systems in China" as well as "a persistently challenging macro environment" as reasons for the losses.

Analysts polled by the company were expecting a full-year loss of 65 million euros and sales of 18.0 billion euros.

Total sales for 2024 came in as forecast at 18.0 billion euros, compared to the 18.1 billion euros gained in 2023.

