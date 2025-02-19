Philips Losses Worse Than Expected In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Philips on Wednesday posted worse-than-expected losses in 2024, as the Dutch medical device maker bids to turn the page on a damaging recall of faulty sleep machines.
The firm reported a net loss of 698 million Euros for the full year 2024, compared to the 463-million-euro loss it posted in 2023.
Chief executive Roy Jakobs noted "double-digit declines in demand in both consumer and health systems in China" as well as "a persistently challenging macro environment" as reasons for the losses.
Analysts polled by the company were expecting a full-year loss of 65 million euros and sales of 18.0 billion euros.
Total sales for 2024 came in as forecast at 18.0 billion euros, compared to the 18.1 billion euros gained in 2023.
Recent Stories
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..
More Stories From World
-
Feyenoord reach Champions League last 16 as Hernandez lets down AC Milan6 minutes ago
-
Philips losses worse than expected in 20246 minutes ago
-
Argentine appeals court throws out rape case against French rugby players26 minutes ago
-
Rangers to euthanise 90 dolphins stranded on remote Australian beach36 minutes ago
-
More fireworks expected in emotional USA-Canada hockey rematch36 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers confirm Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary46 minutes ago
-
Club Brugge dump Atalanta out of Champions League56 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - collated56 minutes ago
-
Trump bashes Zelensky, 'confident' on Ukraine deal56 minutes ago
-
Bayern score late to see off Celtic in Champions League1 hour ago
-
Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup plot1 hour ago
-
Bayern score late to see off Celtic in Champions League2 hours ago