Philips Losses Worse Than Expected In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM
Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Philips on Wednesday posted worse-than-expected losses in 2024, as the Dutch medical device maker bids to turn the page on a damaging recall of faulty sleep machines.
The firm reported a net loss of 698 million Euros for the full year 2024, compared to the 463-million-euro loss it posted in 2023.
Chief executive Roy Jakobs noted "double-digit declines in demand in both consumer and health systems in China" as well as "a persistently challenging macro environment" as reasons for the losses.
Analysts polled by the company were expecting a full-year loss of 65 million euros and sales of 18.0 billion euros.
Total sales for 2024 came in as forecast at 18.0 billion euros, compared to the 18.1 billion euros gained in 2023.
The losses were aggravated by a number of one-off items, such as a negative tax impact and restructuring charges, the firm explained.
Philips shares dropped sharply at the opening of the Amsterdam stock exchange, falling more than seven percent in an overall flat market.
In November, Philips had lowered its full-year sales target, blaming a drop in demand from Chinese hospitals. That caused stocks to plunge by more than 11 percent.
Jakobs said a slowing Chinese economy was hurting consumer demand for Philips products and the government's anti-corruption drive was hitting procurement.
He said the firm expected the drag from China to be especially severe in the first half of this year, before easing towards the end of 2025.
"China will... be a long-term attractive market," he told reporters. "The question is when it comes back."
"It's not an if question for us, because there's a big underlying demand, an aging population. And also on the consumer side, of course, a very big population," he added.
