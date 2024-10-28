Open Menu

Philips Lowers Sales Outlook On Drop In China Orders

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Philips lowers sales outlook on drop in China orders

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Dutch medical device maker Philips lowered Monday its full year sales target, blaming a drop in demand from Chinese hospitals as it released third quarter results.

Markets reacted negatively to the announcement with Philips's share price dropping by more than 16 percent in morning trading on the Amsterdam stock exchange's blue-chip AEX index to around 24.50 euros.

A "significant deterioration" in Chinese demand forced Philips to adjust its expected growth in sales to 0.5 to 1.5 percent for 2024, the Amsterdam-based company said.

Philips had previously anticipated between three to five percent sales growth.

"In the quarter, demand from hospitals and consumers in China further deteriorated, while we continue to see solid growth in other regions," chief executive Roy Jakobs said.

"We have adjusted our full-year sales outlook to reflect the continued impact from China," Jakobs said.

"Like all companies, we are not immune to the current market conditions, and right now these are uncertain," he told reporters during a conference call.

This was compounded by a drop in Chinese consumer confidence "leading to a subdued consumer market," Jakobs added.

Third quarter sales came in at 4.37 billion Euros ($4.7 billion), a drop of two percent from the same period last year.

When stripped of exceptional items sales were flat.

But the company saw net profit double from the same period last year to 181 million euros, with Jakobs pointing to "productivity measures and the improved margins of our AI-driven, industry-leading innovations".

"I think on the positive side, we see the growth in the rest of the world being solid," Jakobs said.

Philips earlier this year reached a $1.1 billion deal to settle lawsuits in the United States over faulty sleep machines.

The crisis erupted in 2021, with millions of devices recalled over concerns that users were at risk of inhaling pieces of noise-cancelling foam and fears it could potentially cause cancer.

Starting off as a lighting company more than 130 years ago, Philips has undergone major changes in recent years, selling off assets to focus on making high-end electronic healthcare products.

Koninklijke Philips

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange China Company Amsterdam Same Price United States Market Cancer All From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

5 minutes ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

34 minutes ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

2 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World