Phillips keeps New Zealand alive in Bangladesh spin onslaught

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) New Zealand's hopes of levelling the Bangladesh series fell to Glenn Phillips on Saturday with the tourists 90-6 at tea on the fourth day and chasing another 47 to win.

Mehidy Hasan claimed 3-26 and Taijul islam chipped in with 2-51 by tea in Dhaka after a spin onslaught that kept the low-scoring match finely poised.

Phillips was unbeaten on 17 at the break accompanied by Mitchell Santner on nine.

Defending a modest total, Bangladesh struck early as Shoriful Islam removed Devon Conway for two before the spinners came into action.

Mehidy dismissed Henry Nichols for three and Tom Latham for 26 between Taijul's wickets of Kane Williamson (11) and Tom Blundell (two).

Bangladesh missed a chance to put New Zealand under more pressure as skipper Najmul Hossain dropped Phillips on nought at slip off Mehidy.

Mehidy was rewarded again for his consistent bowling when he forced an edge from Daryl Mitchell at slip.

Earlier, Ajaz Patel took 6-57 for his fourth five-wicket Test haul and Mitchell Santner complemented with 3-51 to bowl out Bangladesh for 144 runs.

Zakir Hasan was the only batsman to put up a fight, top-scoring with 59 before the Kiwi bowlers wrapped up the innings.

Resuming on 38-2, Bangladesh began aggressively but managed just 106 runs in 27 overs during the fourth day's extended opening session.

Patel brought Zakir's defiant innings to an end, forcing him to top edge at slip after Santner removed Nayeem Hasan for nine.

New Zealand had an eight-run lead in the first innings thanks to Phillips, who hit 87 off 72 balls, guiding the side to 180 in reply to Bangladesh's 172.

Fifteen wickets fell on the opening day before rain washed out the entire second day and the opening session of the third.

Bangladesh won the opening Test in Sylhet by 150 runs.

