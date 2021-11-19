UrduPoint.com

Philllipines Allows Entry For Vaccinated Tourists - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

Philllipines Allows Entry for Vaccinated Tourists - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Philippines has opened borders for tourists who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Friday.

Tourists are required to be fully immunized with vaccines approved by the Philippine food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization or the World Health Organization.

"Allowing tourists from green countries or territories that have the majority of its population vaccinated and with low infection rate, will greatly help in our recovery efforts--increasing tourist arrivals and receipts among others. This move will likewise aid in bolstering consumer confidence, which is a large contributor to our gross domestic product or GDP growth," DOT Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat was quoted as saying in a statement.

To date, the country has authorized vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sputnik V, Janssen, Covaxin, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Covovax.

Related Topics

World Philippines From

Recent Stories

KP to replace 56-year-old traffic laws

KP to replace 56-year-old traffic laws

16 minutes ago
 Court awards death in murder case

Court awards death in murder case

16 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan visits low-cost housing project; app ..

PM Imran Khan visits low-cost housing project; appreciates fast pace of construc ..

16 minutes ago
 Myanmar devotees climb '500 Duck Mountain' for ful ..

Myanmar devotees climb '500 Duck Mountain' for full-moon festival

16 minutes ago
 Nine kite sellers held with kites, chemical thread ..

Nine kite sellers held with kites, chemical thread

17 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat firs ..

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.