Phishing Scam Hits US Small Business Admin. With Fake COVID-19 Website - Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US law enforcement is currently tracking an unknown malicious cyber actor who is spoofing a Small business Administration (SBA) program providing relief to firms closed during the novel coronavirus crisis, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"These emails include a malicious link to the spoofed SBA website that the cyber actor is using for malicious re-directs and credential stealing," the release said.

An image of a fake "COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage" posted with the release includes a window for users to sign into "the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Portal," along with phone numbers, apparently for people who wish to set up accounts, the release also said.

CISA noted that its analysts observed an unknown malicious cyber actor sending a phishing email to various Federal agencies, as well as state, local, tribal and territorial government recipients in an attempt to obtain personal information of employees.

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act designates the SBA as the agency responsible for distributing more than $300 million in loans and grants for small businesses closed due during the pandemic so they can continue paying employees, the release said.