UrduPoint.com

Phoenix Ghost Drones Developed By US In Response To Ukrainian Requirements - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Phoenix Ghost Drones Developed by US in Response to Ukrainian Requirements - Pentagon

The Phoenix Ghost drones have been developed by the United States in response to Ukrainian requirements and will require minimal training, a senior US defense official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Phoenix Ghost drones have been developed by the United States in response to Ukrainian requirements and will require minimal training, a senior US defense official said on Thursday.

"What I can tell you about the Phoenix Ghost (drone) is this was rapidly developed by the (US) Air Force in response specifically to Ukrainian requirements," the official said during a press briefing. "It will require some minimal training for knowledgeable UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) operators to be able to use it and we are going to be working through those training requirements directly with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"

The Phoenix Ghost drones provide similar capabilities to the Switchblade but not exactly the same ones as there are some differences in the capabilities for the Phoenix, the official clarified.

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the United States is providing Ukraine with another $800 million security aid package. The Defense Department said the new US security aid package for Ukraine would include 72 Howitzers, 144,000 of artillery rounds, more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones, parts and other equipment. The new package of military aid is the eighth drawdown of security assistance for the country amid the conflict with Russia.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Russia Same Phoenix United States Million

Recent Stories

Nigerian Chief of Defence calls on CJCSC

Nigerian Chief of Defence calls on CJCSC

31 seconds ago
 'Khuli kacheri' becomes regular feature of ICT pol ..

'Khuli kacheri' becomes regular feature of ICT police

33 seconds ago
 UK Seeks to Strengthen Economic Ties With Iran - J ..

UK Seeks to Strengthen Economic Ties With Iran - Johnson's Aide

36 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

37 seconds ago
 IMFC Fails to Agree on Final Communique Due to Dis ..

IMFC Fails to Agree on Final Communique Due to Disagreements on Russia's Operati ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Bans Imports of Russian Silver, Wood Products, ..

UK Bans Imports of Russian Silver, Wood Products, High Quality Goods

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.