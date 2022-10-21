Phone Call Between Defense Ministers of Israel, Ukraine Postponed - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) A phone conversation between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed at the request of the Ukrainian side, Israeli media reported.

On Wednesday, the Israeli defense ministry stated that Gantz was expected to have a phone call with Reznikov the following day. However, the Israeli Channel 12 reported that the conversation had been postponed until further notice at the initiative of Ukraine.

Israeli media also noted that this decision could be connected with Gantz's recent statement where he ruled out Israeli weapons supplies to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Gantz said at a briefing that Israel will not supply Ukraine with weapons for a number of operational reasons, despite the fact that the Jewish state continues to support Kiev through humanitarian aid, the next package of which will be agreed in the near future. The minister added that Israel had offered Ukraine its help in developing an early air warning system to protect Ukrainian civilians from airstrikes.